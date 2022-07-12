Around the Web Watch: Reporter stands waist deep in water around flooded residential areas in Ahmedabad The city has received nearly 10 inches of rainfall in the last few days. Scroll Staff 34 minutes ago बारिश रुकने के कई घंटों बाद भी अगर रिहायशी इलाके में कमर के ऊपर तक पानी भरा रहे तो तो आप खुद सोचिए के इन घरों में रहने वाले लोगों की हालत क्या होगी, तस्वीरें अहमदाबाद के वासणा इलाके की है@news24tvchannel@AMCAhmedabad @AmdavadAMC pic.twitter.com/Gk4Df4DRBJ— Thakur BhupendraSingh (@bhupendrajourno) July 11, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ahmedabad gujarat flood rain