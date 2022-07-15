Around the Web Watch: Police officers save youth from being carried away by strong water currents in Uttarakhand The youth was saved from drowning in the river at Kangra Ghat, Haridwar. Scroll Staff An hour ago हरिद्वार - रावतपुर भवन, कांगड़ा घाट के पास डूब रहे युवक को देख #UttarakhandPolice के तैराक HC अतुल सिंह व सनी कुमार (जल पुलिस) ने नदी में छलांग लगा दी और युवक को सकुशल बाहर निकाला जिससे उसकी जान बचायी जा सकी। युवक सोनीपत, हरियाणा निवासी है।#UKPoliceHaiSaath #RESCUE @ANINewsUP pic.twitter.com/D94nSNGExH— Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) July 14, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttarakhand Rescue