Viral Video ‘Emmanuel, don’t do it!’: Emu becomes a viral sensation for constantly disrupting owner’s videos ‘How does that make you feel? Is that everything you have ever wished for?” Scroll Staff An hour ago Holy crap this is wonderful pic.twitter.com/kSUiQd0XQP— David (@p4ndr_) July 15, 2022 Emmanuel heard about the love he’s getting on Twitter and had to flex on y’all real quick 🥵 pic.twitter.com/uKmkezxPT4— eco sister (@hiitaylorblake) July 16, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. birds video