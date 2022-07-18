Around the Web Watch: Empty school buses, representing student victims of mass shootings, visit US senator Ted Cruz A convoy of 52 school buses, every seat empty to represent more than 4,300 students who have died in mass shootings since 2020, visited the senator’s office. Scroll Staff An hour ago A mile-long procession of 52 school buses would normally be filled with children. On Thursday, every seat was empty – representing the more than 4,300 kids who have died from gun violence since 2020 – as the convoy visited Sen. Ted Cruz. https://t.co/NnzDFGErVJ pic.twitter.com/o0mV0M8ikF— CBS News (@CBSNews) July 15, 2022 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Change The Ref (@changetheref) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Change The Ref (@changetheref) We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. USA Politics