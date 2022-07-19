Around the Web Watch: Elephant and mahout brave overflowing river in Bihar and save themselves Spotted in Bihar’s Vaishali district after heavy rainfall in the area. Scroll Staff 4 hours ago An Elephant and Mahaut braved the swollen river Ganga for 3 kilometers to save their lives in Raghopur of Vaishali district. उफनते पानी से हाथी और महावत की जंग, तस्वीरें बिहार के राघोपुर की हैं. #Bihar #flood #vaishali #elephant #ganga #Rescue pic.twitter.com/dLsIuipcOz— The Tall Indian (@BihariBaba1008) July 13, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bihar Floods animals