'Come and take it': US Congressman posts pro-gun video after release of Uvalde shooting report 'If you're thinking about taking our ARs, you can start here in Texas,' Congressman Ronny Jackson said in the Twitter video, wielding two AR-15 rifles. Scroll Staff 4 hours ago I will NEVER give up my firearms. I will NEVER surrender my AR-15. If Democrats want to push an insane gun-grab, they can COME AND TAKE IT! pic.twitter.com/Yw6QVFqLg6— Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 17, 2022