School bus toppled and then swept away by floodwater in Uttarakhand's Champawat

There were no students in the bus, and its driver and conductor were safely evacuated.

#BusAccident Shocking accident on #Poornagiri Road in #Champawat district of #Uttarakhand when a bus washed away in Floods.Thankfully no children were in this bus at time. pic.twitter.com/qHTGKFYk4C— Jasmeen Kaur (@Jasmeen66480371) July 19, 2022