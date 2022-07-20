Around the Web Watch: Opposition parties protest against inflation, GST rate hike in Parliament This is the third consecutive day of protests by Opposition parties inside and outside Parliament. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago #WATCH Delhi | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joins Opposition protest over the issues of inflation and price rise, in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament, on the second day of the Monsoon session pic.twitter.com/WK2iJGGufl— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2022 सड़क से लेकर संसद तक, संघर्ष जारी है!! pic.twitter.com/ucue8mRQej— Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) July 20, 2022 Speaker Om Birla told protesting MPs that discussion on GST hike would be allowed in the Zero Hour. Opposition MPs continued protest. @ombirlakota #GSThike pic.twitter.com/asHxvQ1cp4— United News of India (@uniindianews) July 20, 2022 LPG के दामों में बढ़ोतरी एवं महँगाई के खिलाफ दिल्ली में पेट्रोलियम मंत्रालय के बाहर युवा कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन@srinivasiyc #lpgpricehike @vinayjournlist pic.twitter.com/aVPbqDLWFN— News24 (@news24tvchannel) July 19, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Delhi Politics GST