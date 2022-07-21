Around the Web Watch: Ten-year-old checkers champion plays with passers-by to raise money for Ukrainian army In Kyiv, Valeria Yezhova is asking the defeated challengers to donate money, which will be used to buy humanitarian aid and equipment for the Army. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago In Kyiv, we met 10 year-old Valeria Yezhova, the world checkers champion for her age, who is winning hearts across Ukraine for using her skills to raise money for Ukraine's troops. Spoiler: she destroyed me. pic.twitter.com/53Gk7FbXTE— Alex Marquardt (@MarquardtA) July 18, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine chess