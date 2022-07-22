Around the Web Watch: UN releases videos for composer Ricky Kej’s songs ‘Shine Your Light’ and ‘Born from the Land’ Ricky Kej is a Grammy-winning Indian composer, whose songs ‘Shine Your Light’, ‘Born from the Land’ were played at the UN event ‘Moment for Nature’. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago ‘Shine Your Light’Let’s use the time we have to urgently respond to our planet’s needs. Lets go from this #Moment4Nature, to a Movement. Thank @rickykej for bringing this energising number to the #UNGA. pic.twitter.com/hc42dgwYnb— UN GA President (@UN_PGA) July 20, 2022 “Born from the Land”Thank two-time Grammy-award winning artist @rickykej, for charging us all up with his motivational song at the #Moment4Nature event.Watch ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/g44mCcg1mW— UN GA President (@UN_PGA) July 19, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Music UN