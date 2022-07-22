Around the Web ‘People were expecting a better solution’: Sri Lankans disappointed with new President ‘Always he’s giving trouble to poor people,’ said a protestor on the election of former PM Ranil Wickremesinghe as President of Sri Lanka. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago VIDEO: Disappointment sweeps Sri Lanka protest camp after Wickremesinghe elected.At the site where Sri Lankans last week celebrated chasing their president into exile, a sullen crowd reacted to the vote for his replacement with disappointment -- but not surprise pic.twitter.com/eoRn1eANGp— AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 21, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sri Lanka Politics