Around the Web Watch: Passengers sit inside UP State Road Transport bus with umbrellas open as the roof leaks rain 'This is the condition of a state government bus.' Scroll Staff 25 minutes ago यूपी की सरकारी बस में बारिश का आनंद लेते यात्री. छाता भी खुल चुका है ☔️गोरखपुर से गोला जाने वाली UP 53 AT4101. pic.twitter.com/qIPIoxXe1M— Ranvijay Singh (@ranvijaylive) July 22, 2022 Watch thisPassengers use umbrella inside #UttarPradesh roadways bus UP 53 AT 4101 while traveling to #gorakhpur#Monsoon #rainpic.twitter.com/dvoD5JI7l2— Arvind Chauhan अरविंद चौहान (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) July 21, 2022 Uttar Pradesh Caught on camera