Telangana: Police rescue man stranded when trying to cross inundated bridge on motorcycle The rider was trying to take the Himayath Sagar service road bridge from Kaliz Khan Dargah to Shamshabad. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago ఈరోజు సాయంత్రం హిమాయత్ సాగర్ సర్వీస్ రోడ్డు వంతెన పైనుంచి వరద నీరు పారుతున సందర్భంలో బైక్ పై వంతెన దాటడానికి ప్రయత్నించిన ఒక యువకుడు వరదకు కొట్టుకుపోతున్నప్పుడు వెంటనే స్పందించి యువకుణ్ణి కాపాడిన రాజేంద్ర నగర్ ట్రాఫిక్ పోలీసులు. @TelanganaDGP @TelanganaCOPs @CYBTRAFFIC pic.twitter.com/94NLdbVpDQ— Cyberabad Police (@cyberabadpolice) July 26, 2022