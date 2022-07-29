Around the Web Watch: Huge wall of dust rushes at a house as storm engulfs several parts of Arizona, US Terrifying videos from Dolan Springs, Arizona. Scroll Staff An hour ago View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABC News (@abcnews) 𝐈𝐍𝐒𝐈𝐃𝐄 𝐀 𝐃𝐔𝐒𝐓 𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐌!Shannon Grazioso shares these pics taken from the dust storm up in Dolan Springs. We'll have the latest First Alert weather on 3TV at 9!First Alert Weather Forecast: https://t.co/OoHaNrk6JI First Alert Weather App: https://t.co/ydPWHFWKNJ pic.twitter.com/GSB6RXqhei— azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) July 25, 2022 𝘿𝙐𝙎𝙏 𝙎𝙏𝙊𝙍𝙈A big wall of dust spotted in Dolan Springs! Be safe out there. We'll have the latest coverage of this First Alert Day on 3TV at 9! 📷 Mona JensenFirst Alert Weather Forecast: https://t.co/OoHaNrk6JI First Alert Weather App: https://t.co/ydPWHFWKNJ pic.twitter.com/S6ISBc6aym— azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) July 25, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. storm USA