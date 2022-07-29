Around the Web Watch: Fireworks sneaked into Dua Lipa concert in Toronto go off, injure fans Three fans received minor injuries, including burn marks on their legs and shoes. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Fireworks were apparently smuggled into @DuaLipa's #FutureNostalgiaTour show in Toronto last night and was set off at the roof and the audience. Luckily, no injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/3qkB9Ea6E7— Dua Lipa Today (@LipaToday) July 28, 2022 Caught this last night thinking these fireworks were part of the show until we quickly realized they weren’t…!!! pic.twitter.com/0t2tLwL7s8— Mi² (@MimiVuong) July 28, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. music concert accident