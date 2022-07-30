Around the Web ‘My choice’: Fatima Payman is the first Senator elected to Australian parliament to wear the hijab ‘I want young girls who decide to wear the hijab, to do it with pride and to do it with the knowledge that they have the right to wear it.’ Scroll Staff An hour ago Fatima Payman, the first elected official to wear a hijab in the Australian parliament, gave her first Senate address on July 27, where she encouraged young girls with hijabs to wear them ‘with pride.’ pic.twitter.com/Mq1CIO6Jzj— NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 29, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Australia Politics