Viral Video Watch: Turkish woman fights off armed robber with washcloth and detergent bottle in the Netherlands Latife Peker was behind the counter when a man in a hoodie entered the bakery to rob it. Latife Peker, a turkish baker in the Netherlands, chased the thief, using a cleaning cloth in self-defense; don't underestimate the power of cleaning cloth👏 pic.twitter.com/4togC4JH5M— Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) July 28, 2022