Around the Web Watch: A dance tribute to the Chess Olympiad in Chennai by the Pudukottai District Administration Characters are transformed into chess pieces. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago District administrations have taken various intiatives to promote #chessolympiad22. This beautiful video is by District Administration, Pudukkottai in which Classical, Folk, Mal Yutham and Silambam artists magically transport us to a World of creative fantasy, 1/2 pic.twitter.com/sQig1Ew675— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) July 27, 2022