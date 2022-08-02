Around the Web Watch: Kate Bush’s fans dress in red, dance to her hit ‘Wuthering Heights’ to mark her birthday From Sydney to Edinburgh, the annual event took place in cities around the world on 30 July to mark her 64th birthday. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Today Brisbane turned it in for The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever #KateBush #Wutheringheights pic.twitter.com/YRdcvZHBuY— Christian Hull (@christianhull) July 30, 2022 The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever - Dublin 2022. Full video here: https://t.co/XM5jMVC7Ne#WutheringDublin #WutheringHeightsDay #TMWHDE pic.twitter.com/WcUskcSWjn— Joey Kavanagh (@JoeEekHavana) July 30, 2022 #Wutheringheights It's the Most Wuthering Heights Day #Edinburgh and on #KateBush actual birthday, July 30th!! @FishPeopleFC @KateBushMusic pic.twitter.com/Fq7NffQGJj— Russell Clegg (@_Staliath) July 30, 2022 The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever Philly finally. We’ve been waiting years! #KateBush #Wutheringheights pic.twitter.com/CaqCXIDO8I— Mia Levesque 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@xmiax) July 30, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. singer music