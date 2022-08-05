Around the Web Watch: Students left teary-eyed as teacher in Karnataka school retires after 22 years The moment was captured at a girls school in Tumakuru District. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Heartwarming scenes at #Gubbi, #Tumkuru: Students cried insolably as their beloved #Kannada teacher Dr. S Krishnappa said final goodbye after serving 22 years in Empress girls school. However, holding him tightly, group of students in tears urged him not to leave them #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/mFIhXsuVrT— Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) August 4, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Karnataka teacher