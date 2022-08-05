Around the Web Watch: Sixty-two-year-old rescued after surviving 16 hours under capsized boat in the Atlantic An air bubble under the Frenchman’s boat allowed him to breathe till the coast guards rescued him. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago “Cada vida salvada es nuestra mayor recompensa”Así fue el rescate realizado ayer por Salvamento Marítimo al tripulante del velero francés JEANNE SOLO SAILOR que estaba quilla al sol a 14 millas NNW de Islas Sisargas. pic.twitter.com/gqobWTSoWc— SALVAMENTO MARÍTIMO (@salvamentogob) August 3, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Atlantic ocean Boat Boat capsize