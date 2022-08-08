Around the Web Watch: Elderly woman, son slip while boarding moving train, constable K Teja saves them Caught on camera at Bankura station in West Bengal. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago In view of“Operation Jivan Surakha”,RPF Personnel saved the life of old female person, aged 68yrs and her son in train no.18420(JYG-PURI) Exp. at Bankura station on 06.08.22.The alertness and attentiveness of the onduty RPF personnel has helped to save precious human lives. pic.twitter.com/N7XGTR0i7J— ADRA RAIL (@ADRARAIL) August 7, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. train accident