Around the Web Watch: Elephants trot towards youths taking selfies, they run away Caught on camera in the Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu. Scroll Staff An hour ago Selfie craze with wildlife can be deadly. These people were simply lucky that these gentle giants chose to pardon their behaviour. Otherwise, it does not take much for mighty elephants to teach people a lesson. video-shared pic.twitter.com/tdxxIDlA03— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) August 6, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. elephants selfies