Watch: People struggle to reach burial ground as overflowing river submerges road in Karnataka
Caught on camera in Mandya district.
Scroll Staff
An hour ago

Incessant rains in #Karnataka has made even burying the dead a herculean task.People had to cross an overflowing river which had taken over the road to burial ground. Visuals of people crossing the overflowing river to bury a lady named Sulochana has gone viral #Mandya pic.twitter.com/s9UOjD5kCH— Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) August 8, 2022

monsoon Karnataka