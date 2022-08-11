Around the Web Watch: Bouncers beat up club guests in Gurugram for alleged molestation Caught on camera outside Club Casa Danza in Gurugram. Six bouncers and the manager were arrested. Scroll Staff Yesterday · 01:13 pm Gurugram, Haryana | A man, who went with his friends to Club Casa Danza in Udyog Vihar on the intervening night of Aug 7-8 was beaten by several bodyguards after one of them allegedly molested a female friend in their group.(Vid source: Complainant)(Note- Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/APAn2SNyCd— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. nightclub violence