Around the Web Watch: 5,885 students stand in formation to create a waving national flag in Chandigarh The feat might be up for a Guinness record. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Guinness World Record for the largest human image of a waving national flag achieved by Chandigarh University and NID Foundation at Chandigarh today. Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi was also present here on the occasion. pic.twitter.com/6jRgnsi5um— ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2022 A Guinness World Record for the largest human image of a waving national flag, made at Chandigarh, Sec 16 Stadium.Breaking the earlier record of UAE, the new record was made here when 5885 people gathered to achieve the feat. Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi was also here. pic.twitter.com/PVxgPTZYGg— ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2022