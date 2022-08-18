Around the Web ‘On what basis should I change my policy for you?’ TN Finance Minister on PM’s freebies statement P Thiaga Rajan said on live TV: ‘Are you a financial expert? No. Have you performed better than us? No.’ Scroll Staff 8 hours ago Tamil Nadu Finance Minister @ptrmadurai on revdi culture, "Why should I take somebody's prospective. On what basis should I change my policy for you."#BJP spokesperson @NarendraTaneja calls it 'arrogance'. #freebies #Newstrack | @rahulkanwal pic.twitter.com/Y34KyCKH8Y— IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) August 17, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tamil Nadu finance politics