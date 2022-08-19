Around the Web Watch: How astronauts lift weights in zero gravity in the International Space Station Samantha Cristoforetti explained the importance of strengthening exercises, both in space and back on Earth. Scroll Staff 5 hours ago Weightlifting in weightlessness. Load-bearing exercises in space and on Earth help us maintain bone density and strong muscels - lift, push, build strong bones! 💪 #MissionMinerva #weightlifting #SpaceTok @esa @esaspaceflight @Space_Station @iofbonehealth pic.twitter.com/DpIzITsCY2— Samantha Cristoforetti (@AstroSamantha) August 17, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. space astronaut