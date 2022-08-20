Around the Web Watch: Streets and buildings inundated after cloudburst in Uttarakhand triggers flash flood Scenes from the Raipur-Kumalda area in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district in the early hours of Saturday. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago मालदेवता के आपदा प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में पहुंचे साथियों ने बताया कि वहां काफी तबाही मची है। बाढ़ जैसे हालात हैं। कई गांवों का संपर्क टूट गया है। नदी किनारे बने रिसॉर्ट्स में पानी भर गया और गाड़ियां बह गईं। कई लोगों के हताहत होने की आशंका है। अनियोजित निर्माण का यही परिणाम होता है। pic.twitter.com/n5KZpU7wJI— उत्तराखंड डायलॉग (@UK_dialogue) August 20, 2022 The bridge on River Song in the Maldevta Raipur area of Dehradun washed away after incessant rains through the night.Flooding in few areas of Raipur.All because we have allowed blatant encroachment of the rivers in the #ecosensitive Doon Valley@gauravtalwarTOI @Anoopnautiyal1 pic.twitter.com/PvpFcYder9— Dr Gaurav Luthra (@drgauravluthra) August 20, 2022 #WATCH | Uttarakhand: Flash-flood-like situation due to incessant torrential rainfall at Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple in Dehradun pic.twitter.com/Q43inmiVht— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022 #WATCH Water enters a hotel located on Maldevta road in Dehradun following incessant rains in the area#Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/msIlXPJcES— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Flood Uttarakhand