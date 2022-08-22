Love it! Danish women are posting videos of themselves partying while tagging Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin.



To show “Solidarity with Sanna” pic.twitter.com/8gsUTuROLJ — Very Finnish Problems (@VFinnishProbs) August 20, 2022

Finnish PM Sanna Marin defended herself to the press after private videos of her partying with close friends leaked to the public earlier this week pic.twitter.com/9F2ex9MQYK — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 20, 2022

After Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin was criticised when videos of her partying with her friends were leaked on social media, women from Finland as well as from neighbouring Denmark have come out in her support on social media. They have been posting videos of themselves drinking and dancing, tagging her on social media platforms, to protest against the criticism.

The media and the Opposition termed the 36-year-old Marin “irresponsible”, with one opposition MP tweeting that Marin should undergo a drug test. Talking to the press following the backlash, Marin acknowledged she knew she was being filmed and admitted to have partied “in a boisterous way”, but was upset that the videos had become public.

“I danced, sang, and partied – perfectly legal things,” she said. “And I’ve never been in a situation where I’ve seen or known of others [using drugs],” according to a report by BBC News.

Marin later told reporters she did take a drug test on Friday, and that the results would be available in a week. She clarified that she has only taken the test “for my own legal protection and to clear up any doubts,” according to The Guardian.