Around the Web Watch: Farmers protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against unemployment, Section 144 imposed The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers, will pass through the city's outer districts. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | Farmers' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against unemployment, amid heavy security presence pic.twitter.com/6gJembzf81— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022 Once again, thousands of farmers have reached Delhi to protest against ignorance & arrogance of @narendramodi govt, & its stand on MSP, Lakhimpur m@ssacre, cases against farmers & protection to @ajaymishrteni . modi saab make a law on msp according to c2 50 #जंतर_मंतर_पर_किसान pic.twitter.com/S07h4fdgO7— #istandwithfarmers (@iamritsohi) August 22, 2022 Farmers' protest at Delhi.#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/8N38eZEk7h— Suresh Kumar (@journsuresh) August 22, 2022 #Farmers hold protest at #Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding the proper implementation of minimum support price for the crops. #FarmersProtest #Trending #Viralvideo #India pic.twitter.com/SBmunGXPQI— IndiaObservers (@IndiaObservers) August 22, 2022