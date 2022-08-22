Around the Web Watch: Stone and sand debris litter Manali-Chandigarh National Highway after landslide Himachal Pradesh has had unusually heavy rainfall over the past few days. Scroll Staff 26 minutes ago Just watch the current condition of Manali - Chandigarh National Highway between Pandoh & Aut..This what we have done to Mountains#Himalayas pic.twitter.com/QxmnMbkxzh— Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) August 21, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. landslide rain Himachal Pradesh