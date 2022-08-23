Around the Web In Rajasthan town, residents march with torches in knee-deep water to protest against waterlogging Heavy rainfall over the past few days has caused waterlogging in the Nawalgarh Road area of Sikar in the state. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | Rajasthan: Locals and businessmen of Sikar took out a torch rally in Sikar today, over the issue of waterlogging due to rain in the Nawalgarh Road area. pic.twitter.com/igmJjwRoPQ— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 22, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. rain flood rajasthan Protest