Viral Video Watch: US Naval officers sing Bollywood song 'Kal Ho Na Ho' The officers performed the song from at the Secretary of Navy's dinner on the Potomac River in Washington DC. Scroll Staff An hour ago #Watch A Jugalbandi for India-US DostiUS navy officers sing a Bollywood song at the Secretary of Navy's dinner on the Potomac river in #WashingtonDC @SandhuTaranjitS@IndianEmbassyUS @USNavy @SECNAV@iamsrk @karanjohar #KalHoNaHo #India #US #Bollywood #Song #Viral pic.twitter.com/VmNuwF57uF— NewsMobile (@NewsMobileIndia) August 24, 2022 Bollywood navy USA