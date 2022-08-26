Around the Web Watch: UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak performs cow worship ritual in London Sunak has been embracing his Indian roots by visiting temples and performing rituals during his election campaign. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Gau Mata Pooja by Rishi Sunak and his wife in UK .. so nice to see our rich culture at display 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UhcFhagrjG— Viक़as (@VlKASPR0NAM0) August 22, 2022 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishi Sunak (@rishisunakmp) We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rishi Sunak Britain