Around the Web Watch: School principal fails to solve simple arithmetic problem, is removed from her post Balaghat Collector and District Magistrate Girish Kumar Mishra gave instructions to remove her from her post, according to Aaj Tak. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago कलेक्टर साहब ने ली हेड मास्टर की क्लास। नहीं दे पाई सवाल का सही जवाब। #बालाघाट #शिक्षा @sudhirdandotiya @collectorbalagh @PROJSBalaghat @SatyaVijaySin20 @anuragamitabh @vishnukant_7 @catch_rishav @vishal_yadav624 @AntrikshKS @suhridtiwari1 @Naveen_K_Singh_ @Ritvip1987 pic.twitter.com/U2fZXMbDSA— Suyash Bhatt (@SuyashBhatt2) August 26, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Madhya Pradesh education