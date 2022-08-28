Around the Web Watch: Indian captain Rohit Sharma obliges Pakistan fan with a ‘hug’ ahead of Asia Cup match The skipper stepped out to greet fans cheering behind the security fence. Scroll Staff An hour ago Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45)stepped out of the ground and went to greet Pakistani fans who were asking for a hug.That’s called True Sportmanship.#INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/RGESfK7GIz— Nigar Parveen (@NigarNawab) August 28, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. India Pakistan Rohit Sharma