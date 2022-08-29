Around the Web ‘I would rather drown in a well than join Congress’: Nitin Gadkari posts his old views ‘I don’t like the ideology of the Congress,’ the BJP leader said he told the friend who told him he was in the ‘wrong’ party. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | My friend once advised me to join the Congress, I said, I’d rather drown in a well than join the Congress party. I don’t like the ideology of the Congress: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (27.08)(Source: Union Minister's social media handle) pic.twitter.com/NpHU5YQdg8— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Nitin Gadkari BJP Congress