Passenger tries to smuggle out foreign currency in buttons, gets caught at Delhi airport CISF personnel retrieved wads of cash, worth Rs 41 lakh, from the garments carried by a passenger travelling to Dubai. Scroll Staff An hour ago Vigilant #CISF personnel apprehended a passenger carrying foreign currency (worth approx. Rs 41lakh) concealed in "Lehenga Buttons" kept inside his bag @ IGI Airport, New Delhi. The Passenger was handed over to customs.#PROTECTIONandSECURITY #Alertness@HMOIndia@MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/QHul4Q1IXr— CISF (@CISFHQrs) August 30, 2022