Viral Video Watch: Contestants wrestle in pool of 'cold gravy' to raise money for charity in the UK Men and women at the World Gravy Wrestling Championships are scored on costumes, humour and wrestling ability. Scroll Staff An hour ago The World Gravy Wrestling Championship returned to England for the 12th year -- and dozens of contestants competed against each other in a pool of cold, vegan gravy for two minutes at a time. https://t.co/cj5B1QhK0Q pic.twitter.com/kquEgHHN6s— CNN (@CNN) August 31, 2022 Competitors take part in the 12th World Gravy Wrestling Championships. Contestants wrestle in the gravy for 2 minutes with points scored for fancy dress, comedy effect and wrestling ability.Great to finally meet you @PhilTaylorARPS #ThePhotoHour pic.twitter.com/ogntyiWSl4— Danny Lawson (@DannyLawPhoto) August 29, 2022 Sentence that I never thought I'd type...Journalist @becklockwood7 takes on a T-Rex in the World Gravy Wrestling Championships at the Rose 'N' Bowl pub in Stacksteads, Lancashire.@LiveLancs pic.twitter.com/ZMQvvCdWDH— James Maloney (@YouFromLancs) August 29, 2022