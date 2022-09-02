Around the Web Watch: Spain’s La Tomatina festival returns after a two-year break due to the Covid pandemic The annual festival celebrated its 75th edition. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Spain’s Tomatina festival, one of the best-known food fights in the world where people toss 130 tonnes of tomatoes in the streets, made its return after a two-year pause https://t.co/fPbmbZAN0T pic.twitter.com/Yw2KOv3lig— Reuters (@Reuters) September 1, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Spain festivals