Women in Iran attend first league football match in 40 years after relaxation on ban Thousands of female soccer fans showed up at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran to watch the game. Scroll Staff An hour ago Thousands of women cheered their local teams at a stadium in the Iranian capital after the government relaxed a long-standing ban that prevented females from watching men's soccer matches in person. pic.twitter.com/v4Ows7S35P— South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) September 1, 2022