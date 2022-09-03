Around the Web Watch: Karnataka BJP MLA abuses and threatens woman who approached him with complaint letter BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali also threatened the woman with police action. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH |Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali verbally abused a woman&misbehaved when she tried to hand over a complaint letter to him&speak to him regarding issues in Varthur, Bengaluru following heavy rainfallShe was later taken to Police Station (02.9)(Note:Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/9QL51UDL5d— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Karnataka BJP MLA