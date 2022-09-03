Around the Web Watch: Tremors interrupt Parliament debate on earthquake insurance in Liechtenstein Bettina Petzold-Maehr was talking about the importance of earthquake insurance when she was interrupted by two quakes, the second one visibly shaking the room. Scroll Staff 33 minutes ago You couldn't make this up. An earthquake in Liechtenstein has interrupted a debate in Liechtenstein's state parliament about...earthquakes. #Erdbeben #Liechtenstein #earthquake pic.twitter.com/zzObnJ4598— Piebe-Guido van den Berg (@TeamSuomi) September 1, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Earthquake Parliament