A day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman confronted a district collector for not displaying Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s posters at fair price ration shops in Telangana, a video of cooking gas cylinders from the state with Modi’s photos pasted on them went viral on social media. TRS supporters are believed to have plastered the photos on the cylinders, according to a report in The News Minute.

Posting the video on Twitter, TRS social media convenor M Krishank wrote, “You wanted pictures of Modi ji , Here you are @nsitharaman ji...”