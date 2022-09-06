Viral Video Watch: Bank employee deals with clients dressed as Mahabali in Kerala A staff member of the State Bank of India branch in Kerala’s Thalassery came to work as the king who visits annual for Onam, Kerala’s harvest festival. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago A staff of @TheOfficialSBI Tellicherry dispensing services at the counter dressed as the legendary King Mahabali whose yearly visits fall on the #Onam day. Kudos to his spirit and gumption 👏👏 @opmishra64 #Kerala pic.twitter.com/jELIGsKowl— Nixon Joseph (@NixonJoseph1708) September 4, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Onam Kerala Festival