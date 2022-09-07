Around the Web Watch: Scenes of waterlogging in several areas of Guwahati as Assam gets heavy rain A torrential evening downpour in the capital of the state led to knee-deep water and traffic snarls. Scroll Staff 42 minutes ago Waterlogging in the ABC area of #Guwahati.#Assam #Waterlogging #Rain #FlashFlood pic.twitter.com/Upfwhly70r— G Plus (@guwahatiplus) September 6, 2022 #Guwahati post evening downpour. #Assam #Rain #Waterlogging pic.twitter.com/LM6b2NIm43— G Plus (@guwahatiplus) September 6, 2022 #VIDEO | Earlier today in Bhangagarh area of Guwahati. 📷Gautam Agarwal#Guwahati #Rain #Waterlogging pic.twitter.com/m9dBRCUVVU— G Plus (@guwahatiplus) September 6, 2022 A pleasant evening led to a huge downpour and #waterlogging. At #Chandmari, #Guwahati . #GuwahatiRains #GuwahatiFlood #ArtificialFlood #Assam #AssamRains pic.twitter.com/BKkHnoYPBK— 🇮🇳 prantick majumder 🇮🇳 (@pranzmajumder) September 6, 2022 Condition of Ganeshguri.Flash Flood Alert.Be careful if you are going to that part.#flashflood #guwahati@guwahaticity @guwahatiplus pic.twitter.com/qYdSwlEoy9— Dhruv_G🇮🇳 (@ThingsGuddu) September 6, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Assam monsoon guwahati