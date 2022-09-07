Around the Web Watch: Unacademy CEO, family and pet dog rescued on a tractor from flooded home in Bengaluru Gaurav Munjal, who founded the edtech company, said that the situation is ‘bad’ as waterlogging continues in the city. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Family and my Pet Albus has been evacuated on a Tractor from our society that’s now submerged. Things are bad. Please take care. DM me if you need any help, I’ll try my best to help. pic.twitter.com/MYnGgyvfx0— Gaurav Munjal (@gauravmunjal) September 6, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bengaluru Flood