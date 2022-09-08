After the case of abduction of a 19-year-old girl and an inter-faith marriage came to light in Maharashtra, Amravati MP Navneet Rana stormed into Rajapeth police station and demanded prompt actions. The altercation broke out as Rana alleged her phone call inquiring about the case was recorded by the local police.

The girl’s parents had reached out to Rana for help, who claimed the marriage took place keeping girl in the dark, according to Dainik Bhaskar. “When I called the police station regarding this, the police recorded my phone, who gave them the right to record my call,” the MP was heard saying in a video now going viral on social media. Although the police responded to Rana saying that they have detained a young man selling vegetables in this case, Rana remained furious as the girl was not found, the report added.