Watch: Scenes of destruction as massive 7.6 earthquake rocks Papua New Guinea With communication networks and power supply severely affected, the full extent of the damage is unknown, according to local media reports. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Watch | 7.6 magnitude earthquake hits #PapuaNewGuinea. US Geological Survey says the quake, with depth of 90 kilometers, strikes near town of #Kainantu. Power outages and damage to buildings reported in parts of the country.#Earthquake pic.twitter.com/pMo19W7PYv— NCIB NEWS NETWORK (@NCIB_INDIA_NEWS) September 11, 2022 Play Play